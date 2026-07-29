Whenever Dortmund's new signing Takato Yamamoto got on the ball, large parts of the crowd at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka jeered. When the 18-year-old's moves broke down, they followed it with mocking applause. The reason seemed obvious. Yamamoto came through the youth ranks at Gamba Osaka, the fierce city rivals of BVB opponents Cerezo.

Over the past six months, Yamamoto had also made his first appearances for Gamba Osaka's senior side. So there was never likely to be much of a warm welcome for him at Cerezo's stadium. Meetings between the two clubs rank among the fiercest derbies in Japan.

BVB have signed Yamamoto on loan from Gamba Osaka for the coming season. After that, Dortmund have an option to buy and could reportedly sign the midfield talent permanently for a fee of €1.5 million. Borussia had actually signed the youngster for the second team, but Yamamoto has caught the eye with the first team in pre-season so far and is currently improving his chances of getting an opportunity in the Bundesliga earlier than hoped.

Takato Yamamoto evokes memories of Shinji Kagawa

Against Rot-Weiß Oberhausen in the 3-1 friendly win, for example, Yamamoto stood out with his creativity and technical ability and even scored. "I only saw him for the first time on Thursday. I didn't know him before that either," said coach Niko Kovac, with Yamamoto's standout display coming a little out of nowhere even for him. The BVB coach stressed that the Japan Under-19 international is still initially planned for the second team. But he also said: "That does not mean the door upwards is closed. On the contrary: it should be open and we will keep an eye on him."

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His background and style of play quickly brought comparisons in Dortmund with a famous compatriot: Shinji Kagawa. The midfielder joined BVB from Cerezo Osaka in 2010 for a very small fee and completely unknown in Europe, then grew into a key figure in the title wins of 2011 and 2012. The now 37-year-old has been back in Osaka since the start of 2023 and started for Cerezo against his former club from Dortmund on Wednesday.

BVB lose friendly at Cerezo Osaka: centre-back forced off injured

Kagawa had reason to celebrate early, as Solomon Sakuragawa put the hosts in front in the eighth minute. Osaka protected that 1-0 lead until the end, while Dortmund produced a disappointing display, especially in the first half. Kovac's side improved somewhat after the break, but clear chances to equalise remained rare.

Borussia also picked up an injury scare: young centre-back Filippo Mane had to come off after just over half an hour. The 21-year-old stayed down after trying to block a Kagawa shot with his leg stretched out wide. Mane then received brief treatment on the pitch before going off. At first glance, the knock did not appear too serious, but of course an exact diagnosis is still pending.