Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal with immediate effect, according to Spanish outlet MARCA. The newspaper says Jorge Jesus's latest press conference directly triggered the decision.

Ronaldo and Jesus have been at loggerheads for several days. The forward stayed on the bench for the full ninety minutes against Norway, a 2-1 win, and was visibly furious about it. He also chose not to thank the travelling away fans.

He then travelled on to Denmark with the national team, where the next Nations League match is scheduled. Ronaldo will no longer play in that match, however.





On Wednesday evening, he boarded his private jet and left for Madrid. The situation escalated within minutes after the press conference, shortly after Jorge Jesus, the current Portugal head coach and his former manager at Al Nassr, with whom he won the Saudi league, had said there was no problem with CR7.

"He has not refused to train. There is nothing wrong with Ronaldo," Jesus began. According to MARCA, the words he then spoke are presumably the reason for the 41-year-old striker's departure.

"I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach. I told Ronaldo he would not play. I am putting you on the bench. If I need you for 30 minutes, you will play; if not, then not. No player can change my mind. Not him, not anyone in the football world. No president. Never, absolutely nobody."

MARCA believe Ronaldo's international career now appears to be ending in this tragic manner. He played a total of 234 internationals for Portugal.