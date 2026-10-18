Eintracht announced the decision on Sunday evening. The club said it had granted Krösche's request to be released from his duties with immediate effect. His contract, which runs until 30 June 2028, remains in force in amended form.

In a statement, the club said the decision followed "good, open and trusting discussions in recent weeks between Markus Krösche and supervisory board chairman Mathias Beck about Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting present and future and their continued collaboration".

At an extraordinary supervisory board meeting on Sunday, the board also appointed Axel Hellmann, previously spokesman for the management board, as its chairman. Hellmann has been on the board since 2012. His contract runs until 30 June 2031.

Why did Markus Krösche come under criticism in Frankfurt?

Krösche was quoted as saying: "The past few years at Eintracht Frankfurt have been an extraordinary, intense and unforgettable time for me. In recent months, I have thought hard about my personal situation and my professional future. After more than five very successful but also very demanding years at this great club, I have for some time felt that I need a change, and that a fresh impetus might also help Eintracht."

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In the summer of 2021, Krösche took up his post at Frankfurt. During his tenure, the Hessian club won the Europa League in 2022.

Criticism of the sporting director began at the start of the season, with his appointment of coach Albert Riera in particular regarded as a major mistake. He also faced accusations that the squad had offered poor value for money in the previous season. The protracted summer transfer window caused unrest, as did a property purchase in Croatia.