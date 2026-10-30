Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclásico preview: All you need to know

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclásico Match Preview

Boca Juniors host River Plate in the Liga Profesional in the most iconic fixture in Argentine domestic football. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side welcome Leonardo Ponzio's men to La Bombonera. Kickoff is on Sunday 1 November at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Boca and River are flying ahead of Superclásico

Boca have won three of their last four competitive outings, including a 1-0 win over Independiente, keeping them at the summit of Clausura Group A. They also got the better of Vasco Da Gama in Copa Sudamericana with a 3-1 win. River, too, are in fine form, winning four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 hammering of Belgrano. Boca striker Miguel Merentiel has 10 goals this term, while River striker Angel Correa has a goal and an assist in his last two outings.

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Boca vs River H2H record

The head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight in recent seasons, with the last five meetings split across multiple Liga Profesional campaigns. River won the most recent encounter 1-0 when they hosted Boca in April 2026, though Boca claimed a 2-0 home win the previous November.

Expect a fiery atmosphere

Former Boca and Man United midfielder Ander Herrera described a 2-0 home win over River as the best football atmosphere he ever experienced. Expect more fiery battles at the iconic La Bombonera in the latest Superclasico instalment.

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