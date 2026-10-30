Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Profesional
team-logoBoca Juniors
team-logoRiver Plate
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclásico preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Boca Juniors vs River Plate
Boca Juniors
River Plate
Liga Profesional

Comprehensive match preview of Boca Juniors vs River Plate in the latest instalment of Superclásico. We talk team news, tactics and more.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Superclásico Match Preview

Boca Juniors host River Plate in the Liga Profesional in the most iconic fixture in Argentine domestic football. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side welcome Leonardo Ponzio's men to La Bombonera. Kickoff is on Sunday 1 November at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Boca and River are flying ahead of Superclásico

Boca have won three of their last four competitive outings, including a 1-0 win over Independiente, keeping them at the summit of Clausura Group A. They also got the better of Vasco Da Gama in Copa Sudamericana with a 3-1 win. River, too, are in fine form, winning four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 hammering of Belgrano. Boca striker Miguel Merentiel has 10 goals this term, while River striker Angel Correa has a goal and an assist in his last two outings.

River Plate v Racing - Torneo Clausura 2026Getty Images

Boca vs River H2H record

The head-to-head record between these clubs has been tight in recent seasons, with the last five meetings split across multiple Liga Profesional campaigns. River won the most recent encounter 1-0 when they hosted Boca in April 2026, though Boca claimed a 2-0 home win the previous November.

Expect a fiery atmosphere

Former Boca and Man United midfielder Ander Herrera described a 2-0 home win over River as the best football atmosphere he ever experienced. Expect more fiery battles at the iconic La Bombonera in the latest Superclasico instalment.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Arruabarrena
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google