Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury against FC Köln on Friday. Bayern Munich have confirmed the striker tore his syndesmotic ligament. He faces around three months of recovery.

Kane landed awkwardly during a first-half challenge in the penalty area. The prolific striker knew something was wrong and had to come off.

Michael Olise also went off injured and, according to Sky , left the pitch on crutches. Bayern say the Frenchman suffered a bruised forefoot. German media expect him to be available again next week.