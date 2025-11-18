How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Phoenix Suns to begin the electrifying NBA game on November 18, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

The Trail Blazers are 6-5 compared to Western Conference opponents and second throughout the conference with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Donovan Clingan's 4.5 per game average. The Suns are 7-5 in conference competition, but they have a 3-4 record compared to teams with a winning percentage.

The Suns score 118.8 points a game, which is still 3.4 points lower than the Trail Blazers' average of 122.2 points, while Portland scores 121.5 points per game, and this is 7.1 points more than Phoenix usually permits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

Date November 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Moda Center Location Portland, Oregon

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Portland Trail Blazers team news

Deni Avdija is shooting 86.4% from the free-throw line and 48.9% from the field while averaging 26.0 points per game.

Donovan Clingan averages 9.0 rebounds per game, including 4.5 on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 5.2 rebounds and 22.1 points per game.

Portland Trail Blazers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jrue Holiday Calf injury Day-to-Day PG, Scoot Henderson Hamstring injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is shooting 89.7% from the free-throw line and 49.5% from the field while scoring 28.4 points per game.

Mark Williams averages 8.4 rebounds per game, with 2.8 coming from the offensive end and 5.6 from the defensive.

Royce O'Neale is shooting 44.4% from the field and contributing 11.5 points, 3.1 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Grayson Allen Quadriceps injury Day-to-Day SG, Jalen Green Hamstring injury Out

Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The Trail Blazers and the Suns' recent meetings have been competitive, with each team winning two of the last five games before the Blazers' 121-119 victory on February 4, 2025. Phoenix has also performed well, including a 127-116 victory in January 2024, and Portland has demonstrated the capacity to pull off decisive victories, such as the 127-108 victory on February 2, 2025.

This pattern indicates that the forthcoming game may be closely contested, with the Trail Blazers' offensive rebounding and scoring going up against the Suns' defensive adjustments and ability to make timely baskets. As a result, late-game performance will probably be critical to the outcome.

Date Results Feb 04, 2025 Blazers 121-119 Suns Feb 02, 2025 Blazers 127-108 Suns Dec 16, 2024 Suns 116-109 Blazers Nov 03, 2024 Suns 103-97 Blazers Jan 15, 2024 Suns 127-116 Blazers

