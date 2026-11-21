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Chelsea squandered their lead against visitors Leeds United and suffered a bitter 4-1 defeat on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge in the 11th round of the Premier League.

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Dutchman Emanuel Emegha put Chelsea ahead in the 24th minute. The lead lasted just three minutes before Noah Okafor levelled for Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

Five minutes later, Okafor struck again for his second of the game and Leeds' third. His teammate Brenden Aaronson rounded things off with a fourth in the first minute of stoppage time.

The win lifts Leeds to sixth on 17 points. Chelsea stay stuck on 16 in eighth.

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It's back-to-back league defeats for the Blues, who lost 1-0 away to Sunderland last time out.