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Referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time in Wednesday's AFC Champions League Two match between Al Jazira and Gol Gohar amid serious accusations of drunkenness.

Gol Gohar, the Iranian side facing Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates, saw Hattab make several questionable decisions. One in the 32nd minute stood out.

After a foul on Gol Gohar player Ali Asghar Ashouri in midfield, Hattab paused before making his decision. The Syrian referee then called over Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu and showed him a yellow card, to everyone's surprise.

The Turkish goalkeeper and his team-mates looked baffled by Hattab's decision. The referee did not look particularly alert.

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Footage shows Gol Gohar coach Mehdi Rahmati shouting, "He's drunk!" after the incident. The accusations remain unconfirmed, but the AFC intervened at half-time.

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Gol Gohar team manager Heydar Afsari said after the match: "The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira's players told us the same thing."

"The club immediately informed the match officials and warned that we would not play if the situation remained the same."

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"Al Jazira's number 77 (João Milson, ed.) should have been sent off after his second foul, but the referee instead recorded the card under the opposing goalkeeper's name."

"The referee was replaced after we informed the AFC," Afsari said. Al Jazira won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Anderson Talisca (formerly of Fenerbahçe).