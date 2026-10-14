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Lisandro MartínezAmazon Prime
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Bizarre interview has major consequences for Lisandro Martínez; team-mates take sides

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Manchester United are considering selling Lisandro Martínez this winter, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday afternoon. The defender criticised the club's leadership after their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid.

On Tuesday evening, Manchester United's disastrous start to the season continued with a 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atlético Madrid. Martínez spoke to the cameras afterwards.


"Yes. I expected more from our technical director," Martínez said of Jason Wilcox. "I'm being very honest about that. I expect greater investment."

Martínez was more lenient towards manager Michael Carrick. "The manager keeps changing, but what about other areas? It's easy to point to the manager or the players, but we also have to look at others."

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Turning to Manchester United's performance, the former Ajax player did not hold back. "The performance was bad, really bad. I have to hold myself back. It reflects the current state of our club. This is not a club at Champions League level," Martínez fumed.

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"We performed fantastically last season and now we expect more from the club's leadership. Signings who can compete, because many other teams are bringing in a lot of players too," the centre-back said of Manchester United's transfer policy.

Martínez's contract expires in the summer of 2027. Manchester United have an option to extend it until mid-2028, but now appear unlikely to do so. A winter transfer is on the table. According to club correspondent Laure Whitwell, Manchester United will also fine the defender for his remarks.

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The club are considering an additional sanction for the left-footed player. Many players in the squad are unhappy with his comments too. They feel Martínez considers them 'not good enough'.