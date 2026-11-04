Yann Aurel Bisseck controlled a pass near the penalty area, turned on the spot like a striker and curled the ball into the far corner. It was the sort of finish Michael Olise likes to produce at Bayern Munich.

For all its quality, the Inter Milan defender did not rank his first Champions League goal as his career best. Bisseck put it in his "top seven".

The eighth-minute opener helped the Italian champions to a 3-0 (2-0) away win at Feyenoord Rotterdam. After their 3-1 defeat in the "Derby della Madonnina" against city rivals AC Milan, the Nerazzurri were determined to respond. Bisseck helped them do just that, putting his index finger to his lips in celebration.

Bisseck hits back at Inter critics and makes his case to Klopp

"That is the right response. It is good to react this way after a bitter defeat. We never want to lose, but sometimes it happens. We did well today. It doesn't matter what people say," said Bisseck, whose Inter side host VfB Stuttgart in their next match (25.11.).

Bisseck's display also strengthened his case for inclusion when Germany coach Jürgen Klopp names his squad on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League internationals. He made his first start for the national team under Klopp against Greece in late September and was one of the few to impress in the disappointing 1-0 defeat.

"I don't have much to reproach myself for, but I think when you lose a game, your own performance isn't so important," he said at the time. The defeat came in new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp's first home match. The 25-year-old delivered a faultless performance in only his second international appearance, proving extremely robust in challenges and strong in the air. "It was okay, I think," Bisseck said modestly. He had "tried everything to help the team", but it had "not been enough".