Barcelona's latest signing Jesse Bissiwu has spoken of his delight at joining the Catalan club, hailing the wonderful welcome he received in his first days.

The 18-year-old Belgian completed every step of his official move on Tuesday, putting pen to a contract that runs until 2031 in the presence of club president Joan Laporta at Barcelona's offices. The Blaugrana paid 8.5 million euros to prise him from Belgium's Club Brugge.





Speaking after signing, in remarks reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Bissiwu said: "My first days have been wonderful. A wonderful family welcomed me and I am extremely grateful for that."

He added: "They welcomed me very warmly, everyone is very friendly, and I am very grateful."

He continued: "Being here and seeing it for myself is a different feeling, I am very happy to be here."

He admitted: "When I was young I always dreamed of playing for a big club like Barcelona, so being here is a dream come true for me."

Asked whether he had already spoken to coach Hansi Flick, Bissiwu said: "He welcomed me very well, we had some conversations, and it is very easy to understand what I have to do this year: work hard and learn as much as possible."

On his physical fitness, he explained: "When the coach needs me, I will be there. I just want to work hard to be ready."

He concluded his remarks: "I have watched the Camp Nou on television, but not in person."