Arsenal are lining up a stunning bid for Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, a move that could rock the summer transfer market and hand the Gunners one of the world's most prominent talents.

According to British newspaper The Telegraph, Arsenal are ready to offer wages north of £400,000 per week to lure Vinicius to north London. That would make the Brazilian the highest earner in the club's history should the deal go through at that figure.

Vinicius is contracted to Real Madrid until June 2027. Yet The Telegraph report that talks over a new deal with the Merengue have stalled in recent months.

Behind Arsenal's move lies a pressing need for a new attacking winger, having lost the race for Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

Signing Vinicius, the paper argues, would send a bold statement from the reigning Premier League champions. The Brazilian ranks among the finest players in world football right now.

None of this makes the deal a simple one. Real Madrid are desperate to keep their man. But the deadlock over his contract, combined with Arsenal's willingness to smash their own wage ceiling, could crack open one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.

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