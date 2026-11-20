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Gennaro Gattuso, head coach of Lazio, has revealed an amusing incident he experienced this week, after he considered jumping over a locked gate to reach the training ground, before abandoning the idea to avoid looking ridiculous.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Gattuso couldn't escape the global buzz around the release of "Grand Theft Auto". The game has gripped millions and excited plenty of footballers, who had waited for its return 13 years after the previous instalment came out.

Several players have been itching to try the new game, among them Lazio's Dele Bashiru, who said: "I downloaded it yesterday, but I haven't played it yet. I'll do that today."

Bashiru revealed that he and teammate Nuno Tavares were among the keenest gamers in the dressing room.

Asked whether it would bother him if one of his players stayed up late into the night playing "Grand Theft Auto 6", Gattuso replied: "If someone wants to play on the PlayStation, that's their own business. I didn't even know this game had actually come out, and I don't know what you're talking about."

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He went further: "I don't think about that kind of problem at all. It has never occurred to me to go up to a player and ask him what time he went to bed, or whether he has played Grand Theft Auto."

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He continued: "Tomorrow morning, at nine, we will all have breakfast together. I'll be extremely focused there, to see whether or not someone stayed up until the late hours of the night."

The Italian, known for his fiery personality and spontaneous streak, also revealed an amusing episode from this week. He arrived at the training ground to find the main gate locked, forcing him to work out another way in.

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Smiling, Gattuso said: "As someone who believes in the bad and good omens tied to habits, I thought about repeating what I had done this time too."

He was recalling an earlier incident when he jumped over one of the gates at his home after finding it locked, so he wouldn't be late for training.

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This time he considered doing the same. Then he thought better of it and found another route, explaining: "I wanted to leave the car in front of the gate and jump over it, but then I preferred to avoid looking like a fool, and I went in through another entrance."

Away from the gate antics, Gattuso turned serious when discussing life at Lazio, whom he joined last summer. He's happy at the club and wants to stay for a long time.

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He explained: "I feel comfortable here, and I hope to stay for a long time. When you arrive at a place like this, where all the conditions needed to work well are in place, it's natural to think about settling down and putting down roots there."