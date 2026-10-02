Between Al-Hamdan and Al-Buraikan: who leads Saudi Arabia's attack against Qatar?

Georgios Donis has made his call. The Greek manager of the Saudi national team has settled on the man to lead his attack in the eagerly awaited clash with Qatar at the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face Qatar today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-final of the tournament.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Donis will hand Firas Al-Buraikan the striker's role against Qatar, dropping Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who started the previous match against Iraq.

Al-Hamdan scored against Iraq, but the Greek coach has leaned towards Al-Buraikan all the same. The forward netted a brace against Oman, the only match he has started in Gulf 27.

Beyond Al-Buraikan, Donis has yet to settle on a single starter, the newspaper reports. He has spent recent days trialling more than one player in every position.

Donis will lock in his line-up for the Gulf summit at a technical meeting with the players at midday today, Saturday, just hours before kick-off.

The Saudis are chasing more of the same. They stormed through the group stage with a perfect record, beating Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, and have yet to concede a single goal in the competition.