What is the EA Sports App? Features, rewards & how to download explained

Keeping up with football shouldn’t mean juggling multiple apps, tabs and notifications.

The EA Sports App simplifies the experience, bringing live scores, breaking news, tailored content and rewards together in a single, easy-to-use platform. It’s a smarter, more streamlined way to stay connected to the game - wherever you are.

What is the EA Sports App?

The EA Sports App is a mobile companion platform built for football fans who want a more personalised and interactive way to follow the game.

It combines live football content - including scores, news and updates - with features that connect directly to EA Sports gaming experiences. The result is a single hub where fans can stay informed, engaged and rewarded.

Key features of the EA Sports App

Personalised football feed

Users can customise their experience by selecting favourite teams, leagues and players. This ensures that every piece of content - from match updates to news stories - is tailored to individual interests.

Live scores, stats and match updates

The app delivers real-time coverage, allowing fans to follow matches as they happen. From goals and key moments to detailed stats, everything is accessible in one place.

Breaking news and analysis

Stay up to date with the latest football stories, including transfer news, match previews and post-game analysis, all curated into a single feed.

Seamless user experience

With a clean, easy-to-navigate interface, the app makes it simple to switch between matches, news and rewards without friction. Ideal for matchdays and on-the-go use.

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Is the EA Sports App free?

Yes, the EA Sports App is free to download and use.

While some rewards or linked experiences may connect to EA Sports games, the core features, including news, live scores and personalisation, are accessible at no cost.

How do rewards work on the EA Sports App?

One of the standout elements of the EA Sports App is its rewards system.

By regularly using the app, engaging with content, checking in, or completing in-app activities, users can unlock exclusive rewards. These may include in-game items, bonuses or special content linked to EA Sports titles.

It adds a layer of interactivity that goes beyond simply following football, giving fans an extra reason to stay connected.

Why are fans downloading the EA Sports App?

The appeal lies in convenience and added value.

Instead of using multiple apps for scores, news and gaming updates, the EA Sports App combines everything into one streamlined experience. Add in personalised content and rewards, and it offers something more engaging than traditional football apps.

How to get started on the EA Sports App

Getting the app is simple and, more importantly, free.

Download: Head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "EA Sports" or click here. Link your account: Log in with your EA Account to ensure all rewards and codes sync directly to your console or PC. Personalise: Choose your favourite teams and sports to tailor your news feed and reward opportunities.

Don’t leave your rewards on the table. Whether you’re looking for a tactical breakdown from The Athletic or waiting for the next exclusive pack code, the EA Sports App ensures you’re always in the game - even when you’re away from the screen.