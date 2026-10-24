Ivan Toney scored twice in Al-Ahli's 4-1 victory over Al-Khaleej on Friday evening. But the 30-year-old striker's penalty in the final seconds for manager Marino Pusic's side has drawn the most attention on social media.

The former Brentford forward has been in excellent form in Saudi Arabia this season, scoring 13 times in nine league matches. The Englishman opened the scoring against Al Khaleej before converting a penalty deep into stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Toney has long been known for his unusual approach to penalties. He normally uses a so-called no-look technique, watching the goalkeeper throughout his run-up rather than the ball. On Friday evening, he tried something completely different.

Keeping his trademark short run-up, Toney caught goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari off guard by shooting almost immediately after the referee's whistle. He took two steps back, suddenly sprinted towards the ball and struck it hard into the bottom-left corner. Al-Haidari stood rooted to the spot in the middle of his goal.

On social media, one supporter wrote, "Ivan Toney with the strangest penalty technique I've ever seen," while another responded: "The keeper was probably completely convinced he knew how Toney would take the penalty, and then this happened..."

Even the Saudi Arabian broadcast partly missed the lightning-quick penalty. "Ivan Toney with a penalty technique that surprises everyone, even the cameraman," said one person. "He deserves to be mentioned among the best penalty takers we've ever seen in world football. His technique is otherworldly."

Then Brentford manager Thomas Frank called Toney 'the best penalty taker in the world' in 2023, after the striker converted his 22nd penalty for the club in a 3-2 victory over Fulham. "That's for several reasons: his strategy, the fact that he trains for it and his incredible calmness," Frank told Sky Sports at the time.

Jamie Carragher agreed with Frank at the time, describing Toney's penalty technique as 'special'. According to the former Liverpool defender, goalkeepers hardly believe they can save a penalty from the Englishman.

Watch the penalty below: