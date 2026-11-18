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JJ Gabriel has moved ever closer to Real Madrid, as his latest move on Wednesday revealed.

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According to "Marca", the 16-year-old Englishman visited the club's training facilities at Valdebebas on Wednesday, getting his first look at what will soon be his new home.

All that's left is for Real Madrid to officially announce JJ's signing, now that the player has terminated his contract with Manchester United.

Back in England, players are deeply saddened to see the young striker go. He's regarded as the finest footballing talent the country has produced in recent years.

Gabriel had been training alone in Spain for several weeks while he waited for his Real Madrid deal to be confirmed. His presence caused real excitement at the club's training ground, where they know all about the media frenzy surrounding his exit from Manchester United and his arrival at the club.

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JJ Gabriel says goodbye to Manchester United

Gabriel officially announced his departure from Manchester United on Tuesday. It ends a journey with the Red Devils that began when he joined the academy aged ten, and it comes as his move to Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window draws near.

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The 16-year-old attacking midfielder confirmed the decision in a social media post. He thanked Manchester United, the coaches, his teammates and everyone who had helped him during his years at the club, but stopped short of naming his next destination.

Gabriel wrote: "I arrived at Manchester United in 2020, as a ten-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I developed as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to winning the Jimmy Murphy award, you have given me moments I will always cherish."

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He added: "As the new chapter in my career begins, Manchester United will always be part of my story. Thank you for everything." That message confirmed his time at the English club was over, after months of speculation about his future and his desire to leave.

Reports suggest Real Madrid are now the most likely destination. They've moved ahead of several major European clubs who wanted him, led by Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and have reached an agreement with the player and his representatives over the move.

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Gabriel is expected to join Real Madrid next January and start out with Castilla, who play in the Spanish third division. The club plan to develop his talent and gradually prepare him for the first team, and he'll have a clear pathway into the ranks of the Spanish giants.

Gabriel asked to leave Manchester United last September and hasn't trained with the club since. He felt his chances of more first-team involvement weren't good enough, even though he'd been promoted to train with the senior squad and had played in a pre-season friendly against Milan.

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He's one of the brightest talents to emerge from Manchester United's academy. Last season he won the Jimmy Murphy award for the club's best young player, as well as the award for the best player in the English Under-18 league despite his age. Europe's biggest clubs took notice.