One of Liverpool's stars is facing criticism over his level with the team, but the matter is entirely different when it comes to the Germany national team, where he enjoys exceptional attention, as journalist Christian Falk has revealed unexpected details about the player's relationship with manager Jürgen Klopp.
Wirtz (23) is enjoying an upturn at international level under Klopp (59), continuing to deliver outstanding displays in a Germany shirt despite repeated criticism in England over his form at Liverpool. An episode of the programme "Lage der Liga" on the "Bild" channel picked apart his relationship with the German coach, with technical assessments of his talent thrown in.
Joining the show were Joachim Löw, the former Germany head coach and 2014 World Cup winner, Bild's head of football Christian Falk, deputy editor-in-chief Walter Martin Straten, and host Philipp Till.
Read also: The awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain's star wants only Barcelona
Löw recalled the first time he called Wirtz up to the Germany national team in March 2021. The player was just 17 at the time, yet it was already clear he possessed exceptional potential to become one of football's major stars if he kept developing at the same rate. Jamal Musiala, he pointed out, joined the squad for the first time in the same period, before Euro 2021, as part of an expanded group, while Wirtz missed out on the tournament.
Since that time, Löw explained, he had noticed Wirtz's exceptional ability to read spaces and move within the pitch, along with his distinctive vision for positioning and decision-making. These traits made him a different kind of player. His abilities are not limited to what he produces with the ball at his feet but extend to his constant movement off it, which hands his team additional attacking solutions.
What sets Wirtz apart in particular, the former Germany coach added, is that he is one of the best players at moving off the ball, on top of his technical skills, creative ideas and his ability to handle it. His runs in behind create large spaces in opponents' defences, which gives his teammates opportunities to exploit the gaps left by his constant movement.
Read also: Mourinho sacrifices Real duo, and a firm stance towards Endrick
Turning to his relationship with Klopp, Christian Falk revealed just how invested the German coach is in developing Wirtz. The player will be one of the fundamental pieces in his plans, and Klopp places great trust in him, guiding him so directly that he is informally overseeing his coaching during the current period.
Klopp follows Liverpool's matches regularly, Falk explained, by virtue of his previous relationship with the club, and is keen to stay in contact with Wirtz via text messages and phone calls after every game. Information from inside Liverpool, he added, suggested Klopp speaks with the player more than the coach who is with him at the club, Andoni Iraola, does. It hints at the scale of the role he assigns him within his project.
Wirtz would deliver better performances at Liverpool if handed greater responsibilities within the team, Falk continued, reckoning that Klopp is already granting him this trust and space, which shows in the way he deals with him and his constant guidance. The German journalist's remarks point to a belief that the role awaiting Wirtz in Klopp's system goes beyond merely relying on him on the pitch. It stretches to handing him greater responsibility in leading the playing system and making the difference.
Read also: "Signs of anxiety appeared on him": Bernardo Silva excluded from the Portugal camp
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: