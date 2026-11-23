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Speaking from the Sky Sport studio, Beppe Bergomi praised Sankhoun Diawara’s performance and his development. The French defender, formerly of Troyes, is emerging as one of Milan’s best new arrivals in the first part of the season.

Diawara arrived without fanfare to help out and develop gradually. Now he is making more of an impression with every match, showing reliability and considerable room for improvement. He has not been overawed, as he showed in the derby.

That is also the view of Beppe Bergomi, the former defender and Sky Sport pundit. In the studio, he praised Diawara’s performance against Frosinone: "I don’t mind this lad Diawara, he’s improving. A good centre-back: he can also play a little wider, and he’s done that a couple of times. Amorim gets pretty much everyone involved. Today Cisse also came on as a centre-forward: he holds the ball up, he’s a really

strong lad who has scored again, and he gives you positive energy. And so Milan are there"