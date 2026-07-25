German club Leipzig have set a final, non-negotiable price for their 19-year-old Ivorian star Yan Diomande, amid Real Madrid's growing interest in signing the young forward during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is preparing to bring his time with Italy's Milan to a definitive end, ahead of a move to Qatar's Al-Gharafa as a free agent in the coming hours.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that the 28-year-old Algeria international will terminate his contract with the Rossoneri by mutual consent before joining the Qatari league. All parties have reached a verbal agreement, with only the official announcement remaining.

The decision follows a difficult season on loan, split between France's Olympique Marseille and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb. Bennacer went in search of regular football and a return to form away from the San Siro.

The end of a troubled spell

So ends a troubled spell at Milan. He never nailed down a place in the coaching staff's plans, and that pushed him towards a fresh challenge in Qatar, a league increasingly keen to lure players with European pedigree.