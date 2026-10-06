Benin international Tijani Mohamed delivered a surprising verdict hours before the friendly against Argentina, a match that will mark Lionel Messi's final appearance in his national team's shirt.

With kick-off looming, Benin's players seem fully aware of the historic nature of the evening.

At the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Benin will field a side eager above all to savour the moment against one of football's greatest legends.

Speaking to C5N, defender Tijani Mohamed made a surprising statement, saying: "We won't be marking Messi. We'll just enjoy this match. I'll watch him and say: Messi, you are a legend'".

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

He called the Argentine "the best in the world" and admitted he hopes Argentina win, such is his admiration for the number 10.

For Messi, the night carries special meaning. He bids farewell to Argentina in front of more than 85,000 fans after 207 international caps and 125 goals, not to mention the trophies he has lifted along the way, the 2022 World Cup among them.

Benin got there the hard way. A 23-hour journey and accommodation they found unsatisfactory marked their preparations, yet they still want to enjoy the historic evening. Tijani Mohamed added: "We will do our utmost to ensure this celebration is perfect".