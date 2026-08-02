Al Ahly look poised for one of the biggest chapters in their summer rebuild, with Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane edging closer to ending his time at the Red Castle for a move to the Qatari league. His exit could throw a lifeline to players whose futures had been in doubt, chief among them Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" and Omar El-Saai.

Exclusive information published by "Africa Foot" reveals that Al Ahly have reached a final agreement with Al Shamal over Ben Romdhane's permanent transfer this summer.

An official source inside Al Ahly confirmed to "Africa Foot" that the deal is done, with both parties having agreed every detail of the 25-year-old Tunisian international's move.

The same source says Al Shamal will pay 1.7 million dollars to buy out Ben Romdhane's contract, ending his Al Ahly journey after just a single season.

Al Ahly signed Ben Romdhane in the summer of 2025 from Hungarian club Ferencváros to strengthen their midfield ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

He made 31 appearances across all competitions in his only season, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists. He also helped the team lift the Egyptian Premier League title on top of his continental outings.

Qatari and Libyan competition for the deal

A graduate of Espérance's academy, Ben Romdhane established himself as one of the most prominent midfielders in the Tunisian league before moving to Ferencváros. There, he continued to shine at home and in Europe while holding down a place in Tunisia's starting line-up.

Al Shamal believe they have landed a player of great experience and distinctive technical quality, one capable of bolstering their midfield next season.

They were not alone in chasing him. Qatari club Qatar SC and one of the Libyan league's clubs both opened negotiations with Ben Romdhane in recent days, but Al Shamal got the deal over the line after intensive talks.

Ben Romdhane's departure gives Afsha the kiss of life

Ben Romdhane's exit could have a positive knock-on effect for Afsha's future at Al Ahly.

Other reports state that Al Ahly's management have told Afsha he will stay next season, after head coach Hossein Amouta insisted on keeping him in the squad.

Signs also point to Afsha joining Al Ahly's delegation for the pre-season camp in Spain, which strengthens his case for staying, especially with Ben Romdhane's departure drawing near.

El-Saai awaits the final decision

Omar El-Saai's situation, by contrast, remains up in the air, hanging on the final call from Amouta. The coach has asked for extra time before settling the player's future, with his verdict expected within the coming hours.

El-Saai is among the most debated futures at the club. He has received a strong offer from Egyptian side Al-Masry El Port Saidy for a permanent move, while Al Ahly's management are also weighing up a loan.

More than one scenario is in play, yet Ben Romdhane's departure could hand El-Saai a fresh chance to stay given the team's need for extra bodies in midfield. The final decision rests with Amouta over the coming hours.