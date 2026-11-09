Algeria have been dealt two fresh blows ahead of their double-header against Togo in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Algerian Football Federation has confirmed Mohamed Bechir Belloumi and Jaouen Hadjam will both miss out through injury, with goalkeeper Abdellatif Ramdan already having left camp following the death of his father.

In an official statement on Monday, the Algerian Football Federation explained that injury has robbed Belloumi and Hadjam of a place in the squad. Coach Brahim Hamdani is gearing up for two important fixtures against Togo on 14 and 17 November, in the third and fourth rounds of the qualifiers.

Hadjam, the Brighton defender, sat on the substitutes' bench during his side's 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. Belloumi, meanwhile, missed Hull City's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

To cover for Hadjam, the technical staff have turned to defender Fahem Benaissa Yahia of Italian Serie B side Mantova.

Next matches ALG Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 14:00 TOG

Earlier, the Algerian Federation had called up Olympique Akbou goalkeeper Rayan Yesli to replace Ramdan, who was excused from the camp following his father's death.

Algeria sit top of Group Nine on four points from their opening two rounds. They lead Zambia and Togo by a single point, while Burundi prop up the table on one.