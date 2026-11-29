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The Madrid media have continued to scrutinise Spanish refereeing after the defeat to Alaves, in a match that saw a penalty awarded to Jude Bellingham overturned five minutes from the end following VAR intervention. The decision angered the team's players, especially as replays showed contact between the English midfielder and the Alaves defender, while the episode ended with Bellingham being sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation.

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The website "Defensa Central" has picked out three refereeing incidents it considers similar, yet each drew a different decision. It argues Real Madrid were directly harmed in the Bellingham case, while Barcelona benefited from comparable calls in favour of their stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Its verdict: VAR did not apply the same standards across all three.

Bellingham incident sparks controversy

The first came in the closing minutes of Real Madrid's clash with Alaves. Referee Soto Grado pointed to the spot for Bellingham, only for VAR official Figueroa Vazquez to intervene and ask for a review. The decision was overturned, despite contact between the player and the opposition defender.

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The site insists VAR had no business getting involved, not least because the footage shown to Soto Grado was not, in its view, the clearest angle from which to judge the incident. Another camera, it pointed out, showed the Alaves defender's knee colliding with Bellingham and bringing him down in the penalty area.

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Whether the contact was enough for a penalty was open to debate, it conceded. What it objected to was VAR stepping in to overturn the referee's call when there had been contact between the players. It also noted that the penalties previously awarded to Kylian Mbappe against Sevilla and Celta Vigo had drawn protests of their own.

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Lamine Yamal and Raphinha: different decisions?

Barcelona, the report argues, have had two such cases this season. The first is the penalty Lamine Yamal missed against Villarreal around a week ago. There was contact on the player inside the box, and doubts over whether it was enough for a foul, yet VAR called the on-field referee over to review the incident before the penalty was awarded.

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The second came against Elche, when Raphinha went down in the box after what the report called slight contact. This time VAR stayed out of it: contact had been made, so the on-field decision stood.

The report ends by questioning how consistently the refereeing protocol is applied. Why does VAR step in on some occasions but not others? And why was the on-field referee guided one way in the Bellingham incident and another in the cases involving Barcelona players? These decisions, it argues, raise suspicions without any clear answers.

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