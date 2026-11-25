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Despite his outstanding form in a Real Madrid shirt and surpassing the records of some of the club's legends, Jude Bellingham did not hesitate to admit something many might not expect when he addressed comparisons with one of the most famous names to have worn the famous white shirt, in remarks that showed a great deal of objectivity.

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Bellingham spoke after Real Madrid thrashed PSV 5-1 on Tuesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. He scored Madrid's second goal on the back of an impressive second-half display.

Speaking in the mixed zone, as reported by Spanish newspaper AS, Bellingham said: "I don't feel pressure when I'm compared with Zinedine Zidane. In fact, it's a great honour for me. The real pressure is in winning matches. I do things that other people think are similar to what Zidane used to do, but he was much better than me."

Bellingham reveals his stance on the Real Madrid captaincy

Captaining Real Madrid one day? The midfielder showed great respect for the current leaders and insisted it isn't on his mind for now.

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He said: "I don't know. We already have great captains, like Tibo, Fede, Vini and Rodrygo, players who have spent many seasons here."

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He feels comfortable in his current role and is still learning and developing. He's working on his Spanish too, and draws heavily on the experience of his team-mates in the dressing room.

Bellingham sets the record straight on his contract

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Bellingham denied entering any negotiations with Real Madrid over a new contract, despite reports on social media claiming the club were close to agreeing fresh terms with him.

He was surprisingly candid: "Honestly, I haven't spoken to the club about a renewal. I saw what was being posted on social media, and I spoke to my dad or my mum and asked them: is this true or not?"

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Not that he's worried about his future at Real Madrid. He's very happy at the club and with his life in Spain.

He added: "Of course I want to stay here. I'm playing well, I'm enjoying my football and I love living here in Spain. For me, everything is perfect at this club right now. As for my contract and a renewal, those are things that can be thought about later."

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His standing at the club explains the interest. Since joining, the Englishman has become one of Real Madrid's key midfielders thanks to his ability to link defence and attack and get into the box.

Mourinho doesn't just care about football

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Bellingham also discussed the changes Jose Mourinho has brought to Real Madrid. The coach's influence, he said, goes beyond technical and tactical matters to the mood in the squad and the way he handles the players.

He said: "Lots of things are changing, including the atmosphere. He's a coach who doesn't just think about football. He also cares about the players' feelings, and that's very important for us."

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He added: "We feel we have someone who always wants to fight for us, and that's why we fight for him and for the club too, because we're very happy."

Mourinho wasn't entirely happy at half-time, though. Bellingham revealed the coach had been a little angry with the team's first-half performance against PSV.

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He explained: "Yes, he was a bit angry, but that's normal. He's a top-level coach and he expects a lot from us. I think we improved a lot in the second half."

Starting strongly matters, he stressed. Madrid can't rely on improving after the break, and being slow to get into games could cost them dearly against big opponents.

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Bellingham's message about Vinicius

Asked whether he was pleased to see Vinicius Junior score against PSV, Bellingham leapt to his Brazilian team-mate's defence, insisting their relationship goes beyond admiration for his ability on the pitch.

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The England star said: "He's a great guy and a great player. I love the way he plays, but I love his personality even more."

He then hit out at the scale of the criticism aimed at his team-mate: "I think you go after him too much, because he's a player who divides opinion. I think he needs the help of his team-mates, and that's why we're always there for him."

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Historic numbers and continued development

His 17 Champions League goals have taken him past numbers linked to Real Madrid legends, among them Zidane and David Beckham, and Bellingham was asked about that too.

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He said: "I'm always happy, because these are my role models. Zidane, Beckham, McManaman, they're all role models for me. It's an honour to play for this club, given the history it has."

Still, he insisted Madrid shouldn't settle for wins alone, even big ones. The team must keep learning and improving.

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He said: "It's always important to improve and to think about how to perform better in the next match. It's not enough just to win, and keep winning. We have to learn how to play better, and we're already learning that."

Madrid made it five straight wins in the league phase, recovering from a goal down to beat PSV 5-1. Ivan Perisic put the Dutch side ahead before Fede Valverde equalised and Bellingham added the second. Kylian Mbappe then struck twice and Vinicius Junior completed the rout.

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Los Blancos sit alone at the top of the table on 15 points from five matches, keeping their perfect start to the competition intact as their supporters dream of a title challenge.