Belgium, Van Bommel: “It’s a different Italy, really impressive. On Lukaku and De Ketelaere…”

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“It’s a different Italy from the opening match. They’re more stable. They’ve improved a lot in a short time. You don’t beat France just like that.” Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium head coach Mark Van Bommel previewed tomorrow evening’s Nations League match against Italy.

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"It is remarkable that they managed to turn the result around against France, but I was not surprised", Belgium's head coach adds, as reported by ANSA. "Tomorrow is not a final. It is about whether we go through or not, not about winning something. I see it more as a knockout match. It is also a good test, because you face similar situations at the European Championship. We are coming off a win that gives us confidence in putting our system of play into practice, which is difficult with a national team. Italy certainly have an advantage because a draw is enough for them, although that can create some doubt. We always want to win, no matter where we play".

Van Bommel explains: "This is a different Italy from the side we faced in the opening match. They are a much more solid team and have improved considerably in a short time. You never beat France easily. It is very positive that Italy managed to respond, but I am not surprised. We deserved more from our home match against France".

"The Azzurri have that advantage, and it could also create some doubt. We, on the other hand, always want to win, whatever the situation. Winning a match always gives you more confidence. We want to give our play an identity, even though that is difficult with a national team. I like the way we are playing, and we are able to carry that confidence onto the pitch too".

On Lukaku: "He trained yesterday and took part in the entire session today as well. He is available for tomorrow. Everyone else is fit too. Having Romelu available is important, whether he starts or comes on as a substitute. Our opponents have to take that into account. He also has experience in big matches".

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De Ketelaere: "He is gradually becoming a modern striker. He is quick, powerful, knows how to hold up the ball and is physically strong. He can come short and score. He is a striker you are pleased to have in your team. We are happy to have him".