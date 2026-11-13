Belgium vs Italy UEFA Nations League A Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Koning Boudewijnstadion

Belgium host Italy at the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels on Sunday, November 15 in a UEFA Nations League A Group 1 fixture with quarter-final implications for both sides. Kickoff is at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Belgium sit third after an inconsistent campaign

The Red Devils come into this match sitting third in the group, having shown inconsistency across the campaign. Mark van Bommel's men did respond well to a 4-1 defeat to France by beating Turkey 2-1 to stay in contention, thanks to first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Charles de Ketelaere.

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Azzurri have improved under Mancini

Italy arrive in Brussels in second place in buoyant mood after 3-1 wins over Turkey and France. Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito claimed a brace against Les Bleus to build on his strike against the Turks.

Mancini has used this window to blood some promising young talent, including Chelsea's Marco Palestra and Como playmaker Mattia Liberali, as the Italy coach looks to the future.

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Key stats & injury news

Jeremy Doku returns from injury to bolster Belgium's attacking options.

AC Milan's 20-year-old sensation Alphadjo Cisse has scored eight Serie A goals this season and is pushing for his first senior international minutes.

Belgium have kept five clean sheets in their last seven home matches.

Italy only need a draw to reach the knockouts.

Team news & squads