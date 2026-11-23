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Valon Behrami didn't hold back on Inter.

The former Swiss midfielder played for Genoa, Verona, Lazio, Fiorentina, Napoli and Udinese. He spoke live on Dazn before Sunday evening's trip to Atalanta: "Inter have a major problem in the transfer market. The owners’ policy of investing in young players to develop and sell on cannot accommodate renewing the expiring contracts of important players such as Calhanoglu, who can still give you another couple of years at a high level."

"Inter have no players they can sell on apart from Bisseck, Carlos Augusto and Bastoni in defence: that is a problem. Especially because other major European clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germain, sold their reserve players for more than €100 million last summer."

Before kick-off, Behrami also turned to English full-back Djed Spence: "He seems to have come from La La Land or Hollywood. He thinks he’s a star, but here he’s a supporting player."

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After the 4-4 draw, Behrami also criticised his compatriot Akanji: "The problem is that he has brought this attitude with him from Guardiola’s Manchester City, a dominant team who defended through possession, but Inter are a different story. He has always had this attitude with the national team too, where he is never a leader and never will be, temperamentally. You could see it even in what he said after the win against Como, when he said he saw nothing phenomenal in Fabregas’s team: you’re Inter and you’re comparing yourselves to Como? They are on completely different paths. Then you see it on the pitch too: you come on to give the defence solidity, but instead you struggle and lose track of the players you’re marking. With the qualities he has, I don’t understand where he wants to go as a player."