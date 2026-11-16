Behind the scenes of 72 dramatic hours: will Infantino secure the FIFA presidency unopposed?

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A press report revealed on Monday a clear path for Gianni Infantino to become FIFA president for a new term.

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The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reports that fewer than 72 hours remain until FIFA's deadline for submitting presidential nominations.

Next Wednesday, the 18th of this month, is the cut-off. Barring any last-minute surprises, every indication points to Gianni Infantino having a clear run at re-election in March 2027.

That holds true despite the controversy over his plan to sell part of the broadcasting rights for World Cup matches to foreign investors last summer.

Why? Because at present, and short of a late twist, just one alternative could challenge the incumbent. He is Kozo Tashima, the former Japan international and president of the Japan Football Association.

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To get there, though, Tashima will need the backing of several European federations affiliated with UEFA in order to reach the minimum of five nominations required under FIFA regulations.

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Every other name floated has been ruled out, among them former Switzerland and Tottenham player Ramon Vega and former France international and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Wenger never considered the move.

Infantino's opponents had seen Wenger as the ideal candidate. His global fame and reputation for integrity sat alongside his competence and vast experience.

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Though a European, he carries no ties to UEFA. He is also held in high regard across Africa and Asia, and he spent years working with FIFA's 211 member associations as director of global football development.

The scenario of winning unopposed

Should Infantino be the only candidate to lodge a nomination by Friday, he will be recognised as president once again straight away, pending formal ratification at the congress set for 18 March next year in Rabat.

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But if Tashima does decide to stand, everyone must wait for the outcome in Morocco. The winner will need the support of 106 national associations.

Push it to a vote and, despite the turmoil of recent months, Infantino holds the backing of three of the six continental confederations in the general assembly.

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The Confederation of African Football has already made clear it will keep supporting the Swiss administration, which represents 54 associations. The same goes for the Oceania Football Confederation and its 11 members, along with the other ten associations of CONMEBOL.

On the other side of the fence, UEFA leads the charge. It is the most vocal on the issue, and we shall see how many of its 55 members back the incumbent or reject him.

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Less clear is where the 41 CONCACAF associations, who initially opposed Infantino's continuation, will land, or the 47 representatives of the Asian Football Confederation. The coming days will tell.