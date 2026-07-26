Behind-the-scenes moves: what is happening between Al-Hilal and Bono?

Yassine Bounou's days at Al-Hilal now appear numbered. Moroccan reports claim the two parties have opened serious talks aimed at tearing up his contract by mutual consent, adding weight to the speculation that has swirled around the goalkeeper's future in recent weeks.

After three seasons together, Al-Hilal look set to part ways with their Moroccan number one. His deal runs until June 2028, yet the Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" reports that club and player have entered advanced negotiations over an amicable exit.

Uncertainty has clouded Bounou's future since the summer window opened, and the club's activity between the posts only deepened it. Al-Hilal signed Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, a move many read as a clear sign of change to come in that position.

Leaks arrived at the same time suggesting Al-Hilal's hierarchy do not intend to register Bounou on the domestic list next season, freeing up a slot for an extra foreign player. That would restrict the Moroccan to appearances in the AFC Champions League Elite alone.

Negotiations with a new goalkeeper and five offers

The signs didn't end there. Reports emerged that Al-Hilal had opened talks with Neom's Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, a 26-year-old graduate of Chelsea's academy, fuelling the belief that Bounou's time with the club is drawing to a close.

"Le Site Info Sport" insist his stay has become all but impossible given these developments, adding that the ongoing negotiations are geared towards an amicable agreement to end their relationship.

At 35, Bounou draws plenty of interest on the market. He has several offers on the table, most notably from five clubs across the French, Spanish and English leagues, plus two bids from the American league.

The Saudi Pro League is expected to kick off on 13 August, with the summer window open until 6 September. That leaves all parties enough time to settle the Moroccan's future.