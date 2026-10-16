Behind the decision: why did Flick leave Hamza Abdelkarim out of Barcelona's first team?

Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim has moved to train with Barcelona Atletic, Barcelona's reserve side, in preparation for Saturday's meeting with Utebo, after receiving only 12 minutes with the first team, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

"Sport" called it "an outcome that was expected for obvious reasons". Staff inside the club had been discussing the need to get the player more minutes after just two brief cameos with the senior side.

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The move also matched the 18-year-old's own wish to play games, whatever the team. "Sport" reckon he is realistic and has very clear ideas: his dream is to succeed at the Spotify Camp Nou, but he knows what he needs right now is football.

Why the delay? Flick wanted the picture at out-and-out striker to clear first, after Barcelona failed to land his first choice Julian Alvarez when Atletico Madrid refused to sell.

Barcelona signed Gabriel Jesus instead, though the coaching staff wanted certainty over his physical condition given his injury history. Raphinha took on the centre-forward role in the meantime and produced stunning results, so good that they caught both the coaching staff and the sporting management by surprise.

"An additional option"

Hamza, according to the Catalan newspaper, was an additional option for Flick, one who caught his eye for his qualities as an out-and-out striker inside the box. The Egypt international kept training with the first team after Raphinha's injury.

Then Raphinha came back, and suddenly Flick had attackers everywhere. He tried Dani Olmo as a false nine in Istanbul and the experiment worked. He can also push Anthony Gordon up front. The Hamza option drifted into the distance.

Playing with the reserves while staying inside the first-team bubble is the best solution for everyone, "Sport" believe. Hamza gets his minutes. The reserve side gets what the paper described as a "luxury reinforcement".

None of this is final, the newspaper stressed. Flick can call the player up for whichever matches he sees fit, and the early rounds of the Copa del Rey represent his big opportunity.

Ironically, Hamza has not played a single official match for Barcelona Atletic, having jumped straight from the youth team to the first team. He arrives as the most notable reinforcement for coach Juliano Belletti, who is chasing a fifth consecutive win on Saturday.



