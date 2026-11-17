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Jules Koundé, the Barcelona full-back, has sent a cryptic message days before the clash with Villarreal, scheduled for next Sunday at the Camp Nou.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, if any footballer has a unique flair for social media, it's Jules Koundé (28).

The Barcelona defender, who shows off his taste in fashion and music on his personal account, has posted a cryptic message on X that matches the lyrics of a song.

It was his first post on the platform since mid-June.

Koundé wrote: "I'm so lucky that I don't feel nervous, yesterday is gone, and today is a new movie". The words come from "Broken Hearts" by British rapper Skita.

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Koundé picked up his injury in Barcelona's match against Real Betis at La Cartuja.

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The club said he had suffered a sprained left ankle, ruling the French defender out of the following match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Koundé close to a return

Koundé is close to a full recovery from an injury that has kept him out for more than a month. Initially, he was expected to miss just one week. He should be ready for medical clearance this weekend, in time for the clash with Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

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AS report that his recovery stalled unexpectedly, even though the injury was no more than a grade one sprain of the left ankle. He picked it up against Real Betis on 17 October, and the delay has stretched his absence to almost five weeks.

Barcelona officials looked into why his return had taken so long, particularly as such an injury usually takes between 7 and 10 days to heal. The answer lay in the attempt to rush him back for the Clásico, played just six days after he got hurt.

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Hans Flick had no other options at right-back at the time. Eric García was also confirmed absent, so he badly needed the Frenchman for the clash with Real Madrid.

Koundé did try to come back early, even pushing himself to play in the match. The pain wouldn't go, though, and he was eventually forced to back down. The medical staff also ruled out local injections as a quick fix, especially as the player himself wasn't entirely convinced by that option.

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That setback slowed the rest of his recovery. The negative signs persisted and the pain didn't clear as it should have, so the medical staff decided to hold off on his return until they were certain he had recovered completely and without any problems.

Only at the start of this week did things improve as hoped, when he trained without feeling any pain in his ankle. His recovery signs are now very positive, and the focus has turned to him getting medical clearance on Sunday, before the clash with Villarreal.