Al Ahly romped to a big win while Zamalek slumped to defeat in the opening round of the Cairo Capital Cup, the "League Cup", just days before the two giants meet at the top of the table.

Cairo International Stadium hosts Zamalek against Al Ahly next Sunday in the sixth round of the first phase of the Egyptian Premier League for the 2026-2027 season.

Al Ahly got their tournament under way in style, thrashing Petrol Assiut 5-0 at Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohamed Magdy Afsha opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, Soufiane Benjdida added a second on 33 minutes, Hussein El Shahat struck twice in the 58th and 60th minutes, and Omar Sayed Moawad completed the rout in the 79th.

Next matches ZAM Premier League 13:00 AHL

The result lifted Al Ahly to the top of Group Three with their first three points. Petrol Assiut stayed pointless.

Interestingly, Al Ahly fielded a mix of substitutes and first-team players. Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa started behind Tawfik Mohamed, Yassin Marei, Ashraf Dari, Ahmed Eid, Ali Mahmoud, Ahmed Reda, Afsha, Hussein El Shahat, Taher Mohamed Taher and Soufiane Benjdida.

Zamalek, by contrast, were brushed aside. Zed beat them 3-0 at the Arab Contractors Stadium.

General coach Ibrahim Salah took charge of the White side, naming a line-up built around young players and including Seif Farouk Gaafar, who had been frozen out of training for a long spell.

Mahmoud El Shennawy started in goal, with Ezzat Mohamed, Ahmed Hossam, Khaled El Sayed, Mohamed Farag, El Sayed Osama, Ziad Medhat, Ahmed Safwat, Hossam Ashour El Taki, Seif Gaafar and Adham Hasib in front of him.

Marwan Hagig put Zed ahead in the 40th minute before Ahmed Atef bagged a brace in the 54th and 55th minutes. The win took Zed top of Group One, while Zamalek propped up the table on no points.