Before the Riyadh derby: Koeman returns and Mane leads Al-Nassr to a lacklustre friendly win

France's Kingsley Coman is back. The Al-Nassr winger has returned to action after recovering from injury, just days before the Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah.

Al-Nassr host Al-Diriyah on 9 October at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Less than a week out from that derby, Al-Nassr played a friendly today against Al-Anwar, a Saudi First Division League side, winning it 2-1.

Senegal star Sadio Mane opened the scoring before young forward Saad Haqawi added the second.

The real headline, though, was that Coman and Saudi winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb both came through unscathed after shaking off their recent injuries. Coman started, while Ghareeb came off the bench.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League on 16 points, taken from five wins, a draw and a defeat. That leaves them two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one adrift of second-placed Al-Ittihad.