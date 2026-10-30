Morocco's Yassine Zabiri wants a bigger role with his national team. The Racing Santander striker is confident he can lead the Atlas Lions' attack and keep producing the performances that earn him coach Mohamed Ouahbi's trust ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Asked by "DAZN" whether he could spearhead the Moroccan attack, Zabiri replied: "Yes, I think so. I work all year round, and I hope we continue in this manner. We will keep working so that the team earns the coach's trust, as he is the one who makes the decisions".
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Representing Morocco means everything to the young striker and his family. Pulling on his country's shirt, he explained, was a dream he had carried since childhood.
"It is an honour for me and for my whole family, as this was a dream I had since my childhood," he said. "Now we are enjoying these moments, and after that we will see what happens".
Turning to his ambitions at the continental tournament, Zabiri said he hoped Morocco could go as far as possible and compete for the title. "God willing, we will go to the Africa Cup of Nations and reach as far as possible. I hope we are crowned with the title," he concluded.
His comments arrived as Racing prepare to host Real Madrid next Sunday in the 11th round of La Liga.