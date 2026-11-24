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In a serious and surprising development, just hours before the final verdict, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case has erupted once again. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation did not stand idly by. Instead, they sent an urgent official letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to report what they described as a suspected "incident" that threatens the integrity of the entire case.

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According to sources at "Radio Mars", Morocco have no intention of overlooking what they describe as a "highly worrying situation" in this case. They're determined to hold on to every one of their legal rights until the very last moment, with the final verdict due today, Tuesday, at around 2pm.

The row centres on a phone call believed to have taken place last Sunday between the German legal expert, one of the three arbitrators the Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed to rule on the case, and Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall.

If confirmed, the call raises big, troubling questions about the neutrality and independence expected of any arbitrator in a case of this magnitude. The timing makes it worse: it comes just a few hours before the verdict.

In their official statement, Morocco questioned the contact and voiced deep astonishment at it. They stressed that they fully reserve the right to pursue the legal avenues of appeal available to them and won't accept any measure that could undermine the integrity of the process or cast doubt on the fairness of the decision.

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The episode piles more tension onto a case already described as "explosive". It began with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won after a controversial showpiece. From there it became a long legal battle in the corridors of the Confederation of African Football before landing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

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Morocco had challenged the result of the final, calling for a review of some of the decisions and circumstances surrounding the match. Senegal stood by the validity of their triumph, arguing that the title was decided on the pitch and can't be changed off it.

Tension between the two sides escalated as the verdict drew closer. Leaks and fake documents began spreading on social media, raising the temperature further and leaving everyone waiting impatiently for the CAS decision.

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The Royal Moroccan Football Federation's latest letter could change everything, though. It could shift attention away from the verdict and onto the integrity of the procedure itself. Could this call damage the credibility of the ruling? Will the court be forced to postpone its decision or reconsider the make-up of the arbitration panel?

Many questions remain unanswered. One thing is certain: Morocco have sent a clear message. They won't accept any verdict delivered under a cloud of suspicion, and they'll keep defending their rights by every legal means.

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All eyes now turn to Lausanne, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its final decision at 2pm. Will the verdict go Morocco's way? Will Senegal's title be upheld? Or will the suspicious call turn every expectation upside down and open a new chapter in one of the most dramatic cases in the history of African football?