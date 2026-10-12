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LiveTickets
RaphinhaGetty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Before the European atmosphere: a huge morale boost for Barcelona

Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
Raphinha
Türkiye
Spain
Brazil

The team's star returns to training

Barcelona have been handed a morale boost ahead of their eagerly awaited Champions League clash with Galatasaray, with fresh news on one of their biggest stars. A return date, though, remains anyone's guess.

According to the "Tribuna" website, Brazilian Raphinha has resumed training on the pitch as part of the rehabilitation programme designed to get him over the injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks.


The winger came back early from the international break after suffering a slight oedema in his right thigh muscle. He has worked to a programme separate from the rest of his team-mates ever since.

Caution is the watchword for Barcelona's medical staff, who are mindful of his previous muscular trouble in the same area. The club will not rush him back before he has fully regained his physical readiness.

Raphinha will not travel to Turkey with the squad for Tuesday's meeting with Galatasaray, according to the report, which cites "Ser Catalunya" radio.

Pitch work marks an important step on the road to full fitness. It does not mean he is close to playing. The Brazilian is still building his condition before he gets the green light to return to competition.

Barcelona want him back as soon as possible. He carries real attacking weight and can win games on his own, and the fixture list over the coming weeks is relentless.

His absence from the Galatasaray trip is confirmed, but the sight of him back out on the grass tells the team his recovery is moving in the right direction. A date for full group work and competitive action is still to be set.

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