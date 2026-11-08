Barcelona president Joan Laporta has closed the chapter on the row over his club's attempt to sign Argentine Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. Relations between the two clubs, he confirmed, are back to normal ahead of Sunday night's eagerly anticipated clash, the pick of matchday 12 in the Spanish league.

The traditional pre-match lunch between the two boards gave Laporta his chance to draw a line under the disputes that erupted last summer, when Barcelona chased the Atletico forward in the transfer window.

Speaking in comments reported by the Mundo Deportivo newspaper, the Catalan club's president said: "Relations went through a difficult period, but they are currently good and there is mutual appreciation between the two parties, and we want things to continue this way."

On Alvarez's future, he added: "He is an Atletico Madrid player, not a player of ours. And as our coach and Simeone said, the matter has been clarified, and the subject has become settled."

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Those remarks chimed with the stance of Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, who insisted the Argentine forward's file was a thing of the past. The player, he pointed out, had to prove himself on the pitch, and he expected Alvarez to be one of the stars of the clash.

Laporta prefers Raphinha over Alvarez

Laporta also turned to Brazilian Raphinha, who recently renewed his Barcelona contract. Switching his position, the president confirmed, had nothing to do with the move for Alvarez, and he hailed the winger's versatility and attacking threat.

He said: "Raphinha is an extremely strong number 9 striker, regardless of who you sign, and he does not only play in this position, but moves all over the pitch. He is the best player in the world in his position, and he has very complete potential."

A blazing top fixture for the La Liga summit

This one matters. Barcelona arrive on 30 points, two clear of hosts Atletico Madrid, both sides having played 11 games.

Diego Simeone's men are chasing an eighth straight win in the Spanish league, a result that would carry them to top spot. Hansi Flick's Barcelona, meanwhile, want to stretch the gap to five points and stay at the summit before the international break.

The Catalans come in flying, having thrashed Deportivo Alaves 6-1 in the league before brushing aside Aston Villa with a clean three goals in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are no less sharp. They have won their last seven in La Liga, the most recent a 2-0 victory over Levante.

Points are not the only thing at stake. The Julian Alvarez saga adds an extra edge, Barcelona's summer pursuit having soured relations between the clubs, and Atletico's fans are expected to make their feelings known from the stands of the Metropolitano.

Both boards chose to cool the temperature. On the pitch, though, a very different test awaits in a fixture that could reshape the race for the Spanish league title.