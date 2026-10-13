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Huge praise for a former teammate

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Ousmane Dembele has showered praise on one of Manchester City's biggest names ahead of Wednesday evening's eagerly awaited Champions League meeting between the two sides, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward underlining his special standing.

PSG travel to Manchester tomorrow for the second round of the league phase, a tough night on which the French champions want to keep their European campaign rolling. City, meanwhile, are chasing an extended winning run.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dembele turned to Gianluigi Donnarumma, now City's goalkeeper and a former PSG man: "My relationship with him is great, and we speak constantly. For me, he is the number one goalkeeper in the world."

He went on: "He is exceptional and a very good friend, an amazing goalkeeper capable of changing the course of any match."

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Those words land before a special occasion for Donnarumma, who joined Manchester City on 1 September 2025 after four years in Paris. His relationship with the French club ended in difficult circumstances.

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Dembele also looked ahead to the game itself: "It's a big game against a very good team with special players. It won't be easy, but we will prepare well in order to get the three points."

The forward does not see the fixture as decisive at this stage of the season, but he stressed his side's desire to win every match.

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Nor are PSG out to send a message to their European rivals, he insisted. The season is long and more tough fixtures are coming in the weeks ahead.

Team-mate Desire Doue got the Dembele treatment too: "Doue is one of the most talented players in the world. We know his ability to score and dribble. He is an amazing player with a big career ahead of him, even though he has already scored in a Champions League final. He will have a wonderful future."

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