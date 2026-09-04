Real Madrid boast a distinctive habit in La Liga matches played on Fridays, but they are also suffering from a downturn in their away results.

The Whites travel to face Real Betis on Friday evening in the fourth round of La Liga.

According to statistics from the "Opta" network, Real Madrid are enjoying their longest scoring run in Friday La Liga fixtures, with 10 consecutive matches (7 wins and 3 draws). The streak began with a 3-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in 2002.

Their away form tells a different story. Real Madrid have lost 3 of their last 8 away matches in La Liga (4 wins and one draw), more defeats than they suffered across their previous 17 away trips in the competition (12 wins, 3 draws and two losses).

Betis, by contrast, have not lost any of their last 18 matches played on Fridays in La Liga (11 wins and 7 draws), their longest unbeaten run in the competition on a specific day of the week.

Unbeaten in their last 12 home matches in La Liga (7 wins and 5 draws), the Andalusians have won their last four on the bounce.

They have not managed 5 or more consecutive home wins in La Liga since October 2022, when they racked up 6 in a row.

A golden duo

Elsewhere, the Real Madrid pairing of Jude Bellingham (two goals and two assists) and Kylian Mbappe (4 goals) have become the club's first duo to each contribute to 4 goals in the opening 3 matches of a La Liga season since 2018-2019, when Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema managed the same with 4 contributions apiece.

Cucho Hernandez offers Betis a threat of his own. The forward has scored in two of the last 4 matches he started against Real Madrid in La Liga, first in a Huesca shirt in March 2019, then for his current club last January.

Manuel Pellegrini knows this fixture well. The Real Betis manager has drawn 11 of the 27 matches he has played against Real Madrid in La Liga (4 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses), the highest number of draws the Chilean has managed against a single opponent in the competition, level with his record against Sevilla (11 draws).