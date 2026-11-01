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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ALAVESAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Before the Atlético clash: a pleasant surprise nears for Flick and reshuffles Barcelona's cards

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
A. Christensen
A. Garcia
J. Kounde
Spain
Germany
Denmark
Ecuador
France

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Hansi Flick expects three of his injured defenders back before Barcelona's eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid in the 12th round of La Liga. Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde have all edged closer to a return.

The stakes could hardly be higher at the top. Barcelona lead Atletico Madrid by two points and Real Madrid by three, so the result at the Metropolitano could shape the entire title race.

According to Radio Catalunya, all three defenders have reached advanced stages of their recovery and are now candidates to rejoin the squad. That would hand Flick a major boost after a run of injuries left him short of options at the back.

Christensen went down first, tearing his rectus femoris within the quadriceps muscles of the thigh during the clash against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan. A month and a half on, the Danish defender joined group training today, Sunday, taking a fresh step towards recovery.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Garcia and Kounde both picked up their injuries in the win over Real Betis. The former suffered a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of the right thigh, while the Frenchman rolled his ankle.

Flick is hoping all three come through fully fit before Atletico. Their return would give him extra solutions in defence for one of the toughest matches of the season.

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