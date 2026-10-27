Michael Carrick remains in charge of Manchester United for next Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Sources have told the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" that United will hand the 45-year-old the chance to steady the ship at Old Trafford after a disastrous start to the season.

Carrick took Tuesday morning's session as United prepared to end a run of eight games without a win in all competitions. They head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Doubts over his future deepened after last Sunday's 3-0 hammering by Bournemouth at Old Trafford. United sit seventeenth, just one place above the drop zone.

Next matches CHE Premier League 08:30 MUN

Reports suggest the board weighed up sacking Carrick and appointing a new manager. Former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann both figured among the options.

Sources have confirmed to the BBC, though, that the former Middlesbrough manager will take charge against Chelsea. He will also get the chance to turn results around and restore the team's level.







