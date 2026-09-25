Beckham reaps a huge fortune from the 2026 World Cup

David Beckham no longer needs to chase the spotlight on football pitches. His stardom has become a commercial empire that keeps reaping millions long after his retirement. As the 2026 World Cup lit up pitches and advertising boards around the world, the former England star cashed in as one of the tournament's biggest financial winners.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing "The Telegraph" newspaper, reported that Beckham banked 38 million pounds sterling, around 44 million euros, in distributed profits after his brand's business grew sharply.

Much of that money came from deals his brand management company struck with major global firms. Among them were "McDonald's, Verizon, Pepsi and Lay's", whose adverts dominated the scene throughout the World Cup.

The distributed profits were only part of the story. His brand's revenues jumped 20% this year to hit 84 million pounds sterling, roughly 97 million euros.

Beckham has turned his footballing legacy and global fame into a huge source of income. Retirement did not end his run with the millions. It launched a new phase of commercial success.







