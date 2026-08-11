Turkish authorities detained sports journalist Burhan Can Terzi in Istanbul over an investigation into claims he had published about a supposed deal to bring German star Jamal Musiala to Galatasaray. He was released after giving his statement.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the authorities picked Terzi up on Tuesday as part of an investigation opened by the public prosecutor's office in Bakırköy on the grounds of the "public dissemination of misleading information". The Turkish journalist had insisted his reports were accurate, maintaining that Galatasaray had reached an agreement to sign Musiala.

Terzi published information asserting that the Turkish club had sealed the deal for the Bayern Munich player. Galatasaray officially denied it.

The case escalated after the journalist repeatedly published information relating to Musiala. That angered Galatasaray, who felt the continued circulation of the news could mislead public opinion, especially after the club had already denied any agreement with the player.

Terzi did not retract a word. He held completely to what he had published, insisting he had received data from various sources pointing to the possibility of Musiala arriving at the Turkish camp.

By his own account, the journalist knew Galatasaray might come out and deny the deal. He stressed his confidence in his sources anyway, going as far as to stake his professional reputation on the accuracy of his report.

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As the investigation developed, Terzi pointed to Turkish businessman Oktay Ercan, owner of the Belgian club Westerlo, as the man who had provided him with the information about Galatasaray's supposed move for Musiala.

On the back of the investigation opened by the Bakırköy public prosecutor's office, police took the journalist to an Istanbul station to give his statement about what he had published.

Terzi walked free once he had given it. His detention formed part of the investigation procedures rather than any judicial conviction, and he remains out of custody at present.