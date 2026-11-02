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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Because of Mbappé's kick: Racing player directs "foul language" at the referee

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

What did he say?

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Defeat to Real Madrid left Racing Santander seething. The Royal Club swept to a 3-0 win, but the Cantabrians spent the night protesting the officiating, above all the penalty handed to Kylian Mbappé and VAR's refusal to intervene and review it.

Iñigo Vicente gave the clearest voice to Racing's fury. José Alberto López withdrew him in the 82nd minute, sending on Juliasvili in his place.

Vicente made no attempt to hide his anger as he trudged off. He turned to the fourth official and fired an angry phrase caught by the cameras of DAZN: "My God, you have two testicles less!" The insult, in Spanish culture, brands someone as gutless and spineless, and it captured the tension gripping Racing's players through the closing minutes.

The anger traced back to the Mbappé penalty. The Frenchman collected the ball inside the box and tried to turn towards goal before feeling a touch from Prati on his torso.

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Ruling the contact enough for a spot-kick, the referee drew furious objections from the hosts.

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