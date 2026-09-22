BBC have big news about Arteta's future at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is staying loyal to Arsenal. The BBC reported on Tuesday that the Spanish manager is set to extend the contract that expires after this season. Arteta is also in line to earn significantly more at the reigning champions.

Arsenal's hierarchy and Arteta have been discussing an extension for several months. Earlier this month, the BBC reported that an agreement between all parties was close.

How long the new deal will run is still unclear. What is clear, though, is that it will keep Arteta at Arsenal for at least ten years in total. The Spaniard took charge in north London in December 2019.

Arteta is set to earn significantly more than the converted €13 million per year he currently receives. There is also talk of a bonus of almost €7 million for the title-winning manager.

Asked recently about a new contract, Arteta was clear. ''The fans do not need to worry about that, because I want to be here. I am incredibly happy and enormously grateful that I get to work with these people.''

In May, Arteta guided Arsenal to their first league title since 2004. Last month, they won the Community Shield after a 3-0 victory over Manchester City. He also won the FA Cup earlier in his spell.

For all that, the biggest aim remains winning the Champions League. Arsenal came close last season. In the final, however, they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.