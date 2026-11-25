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Bayern have major injury problems in attack. A 16-year-old could offer an alternative.

Bayern Munich's Under-19s beat Lille OSC 3-2 in the Youth League on Wednesday afternoon. Striker Bastian Assomo, just 16, was the match-winner once again, but the injury-hit first team have yet to give him a chance. Assomo put Bayern ahead against Lille in the eighth minute, finishing Maycon Cardozo's cross from close range. Bayern goalkeeper David Podar-Stiube then saved a penalty. The 16-year-old will serve as third-choice goalkeeper when the two senior sides meet on Wednesday evening.

After Lille equalised, Assomo set up Yll Gashi to make it 2-1 to Bayern. Frank Egwuatu Uzurchukwu then made it 3-1 before Lille pulled a goal back to make the final score 3-2. Bayern's Under-19s have seven points from five Youth League games and sit 20th out of 36 teams.

Assomo's goal and assist extended his remarkable run of recent weeks. He scored twice in each of the last two Regionalliga games for Bayern's reserves, against TSV Landsberg and SpVgg Bayreuth. In between, he scored eight goals in three games for Germany's Under-17s.

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Bastian Assomo impressed for Bayern Munich in pre-season

The Berlin-born forward, who stands 1.90 metres tall and has Cameroonian roots, also impressed for Bayern's first team during summer pre-season. Assomo played in four friendlies and scored twice. "He's already incredible for his age," Tom Bischof said at the time.

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Despite the shortage of players, coach Vincent Kompany has yet to turn to him. Michael Olise , Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies are all out injured. Jamal Musiala only made his comeback against Cologne on Friday and is being eased back in. Luis Diaz is back in the squad for the first time since recovering but is not yet an option to start against Lille. Lennart Karl is currently the only fully fit, established attacking player.

Assomo, meanwhile, has yet to make the Bayern first-team squad for a competitive match. Fellow academy talents Tim Binder (19) and Noah Codjo-Evora (19) played against Cologne but failed to impress. Both are in the squad again against Lille.