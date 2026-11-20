Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Harry Kane and fellow superstar Michael Olise were injured in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln and could not continue. Kane's diagnosis is devastating.

Just over 15 minutes into the draw against Köln , the England captain went down after Joël Schmied caught him on the ankle from behind inside the Köln penalty area. Schmied also played the ball.

Kane tried to play on for a few minutes despite limping, but eventually had to leave the pitch. Tom Bischof came on in his place.

Kane's diagnosis confirmed: how long will he be out?

"Harry has a syndesmosis tear," said sporting director Max Eberl when asked about the injury. "It was a very disappointing evening. This hits us extremely hard," he added. Asked how long the Ballon d'Or winner would be out, Eberl replied tersely: "Like Isi." He meant Ismael Saibari, who also tore his syndesmosis ligament before the international break and was expected to be out for three to four months. Bayern's prolific scorer and provider of assists will most likely miss part of the second half of the season, too.

Advertisement Advertisement

Michael Olise leaves stadium on crutches

Later in the first half, Olise was also injured in a 50-50 challenge with Köln defender Tom Krauß. The France international finished the first half but stayed in the dressing room after the break. Youngster Tim Binder came on in his place. Olise emerged from the Allianz Arena's tunnels on crutches.

Related Topics

The initial diagnosis is more encouraging for Bayern. "Michael Olise has been diagnosed with a bruised forefoot. The French attacking player will receive treatment in the coming days," the record champions announced that evening. It remains unclear how long the Frenchman will be out, or whether he might be fit for the Champions League match away to Lille in midweek.

Jamal Musiala makes his comeback, but can he be happy about it?

After Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies, Kane and Olise are the next attacking players unavailable to Bayern Munich through injury. Luis Diaz, at least, is on his way back into the squad.

Advertisement

Jamal Musiala returned after eight weeks out injured, coming on in the 67th minute and nearly scoring to make it 2-1. Yet a Bayern boss has again questioned his ability to perform. This time it was Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who openly raised the prospect of talks about Musiala's salary if the dribbler does not return to his old self . It increasingly looks like a campaign against Musiala at the record champions.