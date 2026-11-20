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Max Eberl, sporting director of Bayern Munich, has predicted how long the injured Canadian player Alphonso Davies will be sidelined.

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Davies picked up the injury on international duty against Guatemala, but Eberl believes it isn't as serious as it could have been. The club are confident he can rediscover his previous level.

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Eberl told a press conference that Bayern don't expect the left-back to be out for long, explaining: "Firstly, we don't expect his absence to be that long. Without giving an exact date, we don't think he will be out for more than two or three weeks, which means the injury was not as serious as it could have been."

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The German official added that Davies had endured a tough spell, both personally and in sporting terms. Talk about players, he noted, too often centres on titles, awards and goals, with little attention paid to the personal journeys and obstacles they have to overcome during their careers.

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Eberl continued: "Davies has been through difficult circumstances. You only have to remember the serious injury he suffered while playing for his national team, the major knee injury, and then the muscular problems that followed."

He went on: "And now comes this latest incident, after he slipped on a very poor pitch in Guatemala. Honestly, things could not have gone any worse for him."

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Bayern's sporting director insisted the psychological toll of injuries matters just as much as the physical side, saying: "Of course, he is a player and a human being with feelings, and something like this affects him. But this is precisely where our responsibility comes in, and that is what we have seen with him."

Eberl added: "Before the international break, Davies was on his way to becoming the player he was before the serious knee injury again. And we are 100% convinced that, with our support and the support of the club and our fans, he will return to that level. He will be back on the pitch soon, and he will once again be a big asset to the team."

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Davies, 25, sustained the latest injury in Canada's 3-2 win over Guatemala in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on 13 November.

Just six minutes in, the Bayern man had to come off. He'd gone to ground while trying to stop an opposition attack.

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After medical tests, the Bavarian club announced on 16 November that he had suffered a minor tear in his left hamstring, though they gave no timeframe for his return at the time.

It's the latest setback in a long battle with injuries for Davies. In March 2025, while on Canada duty, he tore the cruciate ligament in his right knee and also suffered a meniscus injury.

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Surgery followed, then a gruelling 261-day rehabilitation programme before he returned to action in December of the same year.