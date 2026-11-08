Bayern Munich set a date for Kompany's return

Vincent Kompany is closing in on a return to the Bayern Munich dugout, according to honorary president Uli Hoeness.

The Belgian fainted while watching a youth team training session and was rushed to hospital. His assistant, Aaron Danks, has run the side ever since.

From Munich, the news sounds encouraging. Hoeness revealed that Kompany will rejoin the team once the international break is over.

Speaking to "BR24" and relayed by Spanish newspaper Sport on Sunday, he said: "He will be back with us in two or three weeks. So after the international break, he will return to the dugout. He was working twelve hours a day, six days a week: it was simply too much."

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Sport added: "These words had a far more reassuring effect than those made by sporting director Max Eberl after Saturday's win over Mainz, when he said: 'Vinnie (Kompany) is making good progress in his recovery. However, we still have to wait for the green light from the doctors before allowing him to return.'"

Should Hoeness be proved right, Kompany could be back on the touchline for the Bundesliga trip to Cologne on 20 November.

Five days later comes the Champions League tie against Lille on 25 November, before the visit to Hamburg the following Saturday.

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